More than 50 million flight hours have been logged with the T-53 turboshaft engine, powering military aircraft including the UH-1 Huey, the AH-1 Cobra, and recently the Kaman K-Max, which the U.S. Marine Corps has used for unmanned cargo delivery missions in dangerous situations.

On this episode, guest host Woodrow Bellamy III, editor-in-chief of Avionics International, talks with four users and experts to understand the ecosystem behind the iconic T-53 engine and what future applications may look like.

