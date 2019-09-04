The Pentagon is considering purchasing new fourth-gen Boeing [BA] F-15EXs in addition to fifth-gen Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35s to more quickly replace the Air Force’s aging fighter fleet. Where did this scenario come from, and what’s the rationale behind it?

On this episode of THE BUSINESS END, John is joined by Congressional and Air Force reporter Vivienne Machi to explore the fighter modernization strategy and what the procurement of F-15EXs would mean for the F-35 program. The conversation also features Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces, and retired four-star General Mike Loh, former Commander of Air Combatant Command.

