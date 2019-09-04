U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers from Team JSTARS, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, launch an E-8C Joint STARS during Valiant Shield 18, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 18, 2018. Valiant Shield 18 is a biennial, U.S.-only, field training exercise with a focus on integration of joint training among U.S. forces in relation to current operational plans. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. Team JSTARS, consisting of the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing (ACW), active duty personnel assigned to the 461st ACW and Army JSTARS, provides a unique, manned, joint airborne command control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability to combatant commanders worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
The Air Force will require “bold and likely controversial changes” to its weapons portfolio to develop capabilities needed to fight on a future battlefield, the current service leader said Sept. 4.
“We need to shift funding and allegiance from legacy programs…