U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers from Team JSTARS, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, launch an E-8C Joint STARS during Valiant Shield 18, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 18, 2018. Valiant Shield 18 is a biennial, U.S.-only, field training exercise with a focus on integration of joint training among U.S. forces in relation to current operational plans. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. Team JSTARS, consisting of the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing (ACW), active duty personnel assigned to the 461st ACW and Army JSTARS, provides a unique, manned, joint airborne command control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability to combatant commanders worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
Northrop Grumman [NOC] has received two Air Force contracts worth a collective $1.88 billion right at the end of fiscal year 2019.
The service said Sept. 27 it awarded Northrop Grumman a $495 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the E-8C…