Senior Airman Zachariah Abdul-Aziz, 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron tactical response force assaulter, views his descent for a rappel down an entrance to a launch facility on Aug. 21, 2020, near Malmstrom AFB, Mont. Security Forces at Malmstrom AFB regularly test new routes that provide faster and more efficient ways to navigate a launch facility. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Northrop Grumman [NOC] said on Oct. 12 that it is expanding its presence in Huntsville, Ala., to support the company’s development of the U.S. Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) under a $13.3 billion contract awarded in September last…