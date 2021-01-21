Two pilots load onto an E-11A aircraft outfitted with a Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) from the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, April 4, 2019. The 430th EECS is the only unit in the U.S. Air Force that operates the E-11A with the BACN payload. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a potentially $3.6 billion operations and sustainment contract for the company’s Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) on Jan. 21.
“This contract provides for research, development, test,…