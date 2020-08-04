The 23rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 1 at Thule Air Base, Greenland is located more than 700 miles north of the Arctic Circle and is the northernmost Air Force Satellite Control Network site. The detachment is responsible for collecting data and pushing commands to Air Force satellites (Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
11 hours ago |
08/04/2020

The U.S. Space Force and Northrop Grumman [NOC] finished a delta Critical Design Review (dCDR) for the Enhanced Polar System Recapitalization (EPS-R) Control and Planning Segment (CAPS) program, which is to improve military satellite communications in the region…

