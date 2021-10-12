U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific, pins airborne wings on a Soldier from the Indonesian Armed Forces after completing the airborne operations exercise, on August 4, 2021 during the Garuda Shield 21 joint-exercise between the U.S.Army and Indonesia Armed Forces Army. (Photo: U.S. Army by Danielle O'Donnell)
By Rich Abott |
1 day ago |
10/12/2021
Army international
The commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific on Tuesday argued for the importance of his service and command in the Indo-Pacific theater.

Referring to China, Gen. Charles Flynn called the Indo-Pacific the most consequential region where the U.S. is aligned…

