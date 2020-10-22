An Extended Range / Multipurpose (ER/MP) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), returns from functional testing during Project Convergence 20, at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, September 15, 2020. The ER/MP AUS autonomous weapons systems have the capacity to carry multiple payloads while delivering precise attacks against eneny forces, potentially preventing the necessity of ground force prescence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jovian Siders, 92nd Combat Camera Company.)
Following this fall’s Project Convergence demonstration, the Army wants to form a joint laboratory to test new technology on a monthly basis and not just once a year, Brig. Gen. Richard Coffman, director of the Next Generation Combat Vehicles (NGCV) Army…