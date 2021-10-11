The U.K.’s carrier strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), led by Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182), joined with U.S. Navy carrier strike groups, led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), to conduct multiple carrier strike group operations in the Philippine Sea on Oct. 3, 2021. The operations included over 15,000 sailors. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)
U.S., U.K., and Japanese naval groups operated jointly in the Philippine Sea on Oct. 3, the U.S. Navy said on Friday.
The integrated at-sea operations had over 15,000 sailors cooperate across six countries. The Navy said this “demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s…