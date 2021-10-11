The U.K.’s carrier strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), led by Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182), joined with U.S. Navy carrier strike groups, led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), to conduct multiple carrier strike group operations in the Philippine Sea on Oct. 3, 2021. The operations included over 15,000 sailors. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)
By Rich Abott |
22 hours ago |
10/11/2021

U.S., U.K., and Japanese naval groups operated jointly in the Philippine Sea on Oct. 3, the U.S. Navy said on Friday.

The integrated at-sea operations had over 15,000 sailors cooperate across six countries. The Navy said this “demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.