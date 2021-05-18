An F-35C Lightning II from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet on Jan. 28, 2021. The Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) reached initial operational capability on May 4, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy on Tuesday said it declared initial operational capability (IOC) for the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) earlier this month.
JPALS is a GPS-based system that integrates with shipboard air traffic control and landing system architecture…