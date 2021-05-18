The Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia (F 597), left, the Royal Netherlands Navy guided missile carrying fast frigate HNLMS De Zeven Provincien (F802), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG-80), transit the Atlantic Ocean during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield on May 16, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)
Naval forces from several NATO members began the Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 21 live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise off the west coast of Scotland on May 15.
This year’s exercise includes 10 countries using ships, aircraft…