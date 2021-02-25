Fire Controlman Second Class Marcos Reyes, assigned to guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG-52), stands gun fire control system watch in the ship’s combat information center during bi-lateral exercise Resilient Shield 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy, by Ens. Emilio Mackie)
By Rich Abott |
2 seconds ago |
02/25/2021
international missile defense Navy

The U.S. Navy and Japan Self-Defense Force are undertaking the computer-based Resilient Shield 2021 missile defense exercise from Feb. 22-26 in Japan, the Navy said Feb. 22.

Resilient Shield is an annual “computer-based Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint” (FST-J)…

