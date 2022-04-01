An F-35C Lightning II from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet on Jan. 28, 2021. The Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) reached initial operational capability on May 4, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
Rich Abott
1 hour ago |
04/01/2022
budget Navy

The Navy’s fiscal year 2023 $4 billion unfunded priorities list focuses on adding more missiles, aircraft and spare parts rather than additional ships, according to documents.

The service’s top priority is funding industrial operations at $23 million to…

