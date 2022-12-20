Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) departs Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., April 7, 2022, with 20 F-35B Lightning II jets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadrons 211 and 225, Marine Aircraft Group 13, and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, as well as Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1, as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Lightning carrier concept demonstration. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz)
HII’s [HII] Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Miss., started fabrication on the future America-class amphibious assault ship USS Fallujah (LHA-9) on Dec. 19.
The Navy said fabrication start marks the shipyard as ready for sustained production after…