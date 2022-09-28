A U.S. Navy Sailor directs a Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183) off the coast of Japan on Oct. 3, 2021. Marines and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) embarked aboard Izumo to support the first ever F-35B Lightning II operations aboard a Japanese vessel (U.S. Marine Corps Photo)
While General Electric‘s [GE] proposed XA100 Tri-Variant Adaptive (TVA) for the F-35 has a degree of commonality with the company’s XA100 design for the U.S. Air Force F-35A, adapting the XA100 engine or a derivative of it for the U.S. Marine Corps’…