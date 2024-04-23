A U.S. Navy Sailor directs a Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183) off the coast of Japan on Oct. 3, 2021. Marines and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) embarked aboard Izumo to support the first ever F-35B Lightning II operations aboard a Japanese vessel (U.S. Marine Corps Photo)
Flight testing of F-35 fighters with new data upgrades is underway and aircraft with the technology refresh are expected to be delivered beginning in the third quarter, and overall this year, Lockheed Martin [LMT] still forecasts to deliver between 75 and 110 of…