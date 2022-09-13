Rachel Garrad, a test manager with the Propulsion Test Branch of Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC), explains how the C-1 altitude engine test cell works to Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, commander, Air Force Test Center, during Dertien's visit to Arnold AFB, Tenn., headquarters of AEDC last Oct. 13. AEDC has undertaken upgrades for testing next generation aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
General Electric [GE] said on Sept. 12 that it has tested out the company’s second XA100 adaptive cycle engine at the U.S. Air Force’s Arnold Engineering Development Complex in Tullahoma, Tenn., for the Air Force’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program…