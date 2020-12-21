U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, secure their Battalion headquarters in a M1 Abrams Tank, during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb 19, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)
The Army has awarded Honeywell [HON] a potential five-year, $1.1 billion deal to continue providing upgraded turbine engines for M1 Abrams tanks.
Honeywell said Monday has received an initial $125 million order for the Total InteGrated Engine Revitalization…