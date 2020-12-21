A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron undergoes pre-flight procedures at Edwards AFB, Calif., Aug. 8. The aircraft conducted a captive-carry flight test of the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the southern California coast. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin [LMT] held the sixth instrumented measurement vehicle (IMV) flight test for the company’s hypersonic AGM-183 Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) on a B-52H bomber from Edwards AFB, Calif. on Dec. 19.
“The…