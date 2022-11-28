Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III conducts a press briefing after the release of the unclassified National Defense Strategy, Nuclear Posture Review, and Missile Defense Review at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 27 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is urging Congress to pass full spending bills before the end of 2022, telling lawmakers that operating under a continuing resolution (CR) reduces the Pentagon’s topline “by at least $3 billion per month” below the requested…