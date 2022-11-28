Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III conducts a press briefing after the release of the unclassified National Defense Strategy, Nuclear Posture Review, and Missile Defense Review at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 27 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
By Matthew Beinart |
2 days ago |
11/28/2022

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is urging Congress to pass full spending bills before the end of 2022, telling lawmakers that operating under a continuing resolution (CR) reduces the Pentagon’s topline “by at least $3 billion per month” below the requested…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.