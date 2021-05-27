Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before the House Appropriations Committee-Defense on the Fiscal 2022 Department of Defense Budget in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, Washington, D.C., May 27, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
The Pentagon’s senior leaders said the fiscal year 2022 budget request, set to be released on Friday, will give the department flexibility to divest of legacy systems and is “biased toward the future” as the services look to make significant investments in…