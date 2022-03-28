Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady deliver opening remarks on the President's Fiscal Year 2023 Defense Budget, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 28, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
The Biden administration’s fiscal year 2023 budget request calls for a $773 billion Pentagon topline, a four percent increase over the current spending level, as the department plans its largest ever investment in technology development and procurement efforts…