A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-10 Extender taxi prior to takeoff during Mobility Guardian 2021 at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich. on May 18,. Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s largest and longest exercise ensuring readiness to move military personnel and equipment in combat operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Airmen tested the performance of the Boeing [BA] Tactical Data Link (TDL) for the company’s KC-46A Pegasus tanker during Mobility Guardian 2021 (MG21) on May 15-27.
Air Mobility Command (AMC) began the large, flagship readiness exercise in 2017 and holds…