The State Department has approved a potential $323.3 million deal with Finland for the sale of AIM-8X Block II air-to-air missiles and AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapons (JSOW).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Monday of the new foreign military sale.

Under the deal, Finland would receive 40 AIM-9X Block II missiles, four AIM-9X Block II tactical guidance units and 48 AGM-154 JSOW weapons.

Along with the Raytheon Missiles & Defense [RTX]-built weapons, Finland has requested dummy air training missiles, captive air training missiles, captive flight vehicles and free flight vehicles.

“The proposed sale will improve Finland’s air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons capabilities and will positively impact U.S. relations with countries in the Nordic region. Finland intends to use these defense articles and services for its fighter aircraft fleet,” the DSCA wrote in a statement.