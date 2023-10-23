Also In This Issue:

The State Department has approved three potential missile deals with the United Kingdom, Finland, and Lithuania totaling more than $1.5 billion.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Monday of each of the new foreign military sales (FMS).

The new $957.4 million potential deal with the U.K. includes a request to buy 3,000 of Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] AGM-179A Joint Air-To-Ground Missiles (JAGM).

“The proposed sale will improve the United Kingdom’s capability to meet current and future threats. The United Kingdom will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats,” the DSCA said in a statement.

The U.K. previously announced its intent to buy JAGMs to equip its fleet of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.

For Finland, the State Department has approved a $500 million deal for up to 150 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles-Extended Range (AARGM-ER) weapons.

“The proposed sale will improve Finland’s capability to meet current and future threats by strengthening its self-defense capabilities and ensuring interoperability with United States and other allied forces,” DSCA said.

This is Finland’s first FMS case for the Northrop Grumman [NOC]-built AARGM-ER missiles.

The new FMS case with Lithuania is for a potential $100 million deal covering 36 of RTX’s [RTX] AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).

“This proposed sale will be for use with the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and will improve Lithuania’s capability to conduct self-defense and regional security missions while enhancing interoperability with the U.S. and other NATO members,” DSCA said.

The U.S., Canada, Norway and Lithuania have supplied Ukraine with components of NASAMS, which brings together RTX’s Sentinel radar and AMRAAM Missiles with Kongsberg’s Fire Distribution Center.