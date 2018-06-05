The U.S. Department of Defense plans to award a major follow-on development contract for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter in June 2019, about 10 months later than previously planned, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO).The slippage…
F-35 Follow-On Development Contract Slips To June 2019
