Tech7 Receives Small SpaceWERX Contract For PWSA Testbed

SpaceWERX has awarded The Tech7 Company a contract to develop and deliver a testbed for government and industry to test their applications for extracting and making sense of vast amounts of data provided by the Space Development Agency’s emerging constellation of missile warning and tracking satellites and related data transport spacecraft in low-Earth orbit, the company said on Monday. Tech7 received a direct to Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award, which are typically valued up to $1.5 million,…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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Swiss Re - Madrid, Spain
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Telehealth PA or NP
Supporting Military Readiness (Remote) - (11 AM, 12 PM, or 1 PM Start) - Remote - Optum - Wichita, KS