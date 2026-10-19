Tech7 Receives Small SpaceWERX Contract For PWSA Testbed

SpaceWERX has awarded The Tech7 Company a contract to develop and deliver a testbed for government and industry to test their applications for extracting and making sense of vast amounts of data provided by the Space Development Agency’s emerging constellation of missile warning and tracking satellites and related data transport spacecraft in low-Earth orbit, the company said on Monday. Tech7 received a direct to Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award, which are typically valued up to $1.5 million,…