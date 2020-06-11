Senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Ranking Member Senator Jack Reed speak before the confirmation hearing for Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) / Chief Financial Officer David L. Norquist to be deputy secretary of defense, Washington, D.C, July 24, 2019. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) leadership offered support Thursday for the Pentagon’s call to receive congressional help with paying billions of dollars in pandemic-related claims from industry.
Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the SASC ranking member, told…