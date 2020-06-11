Senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Ranking Member Senator Jack Reed speak before the confirmation hearing for Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) / Chief Financial Officer David L. Norquist to be deputy secretary of defense, Washington, D.C, July 24, 2019. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has reached agreement on its version of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and moved the bill out of committee by a vote of 25-2.
SASC members Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kristen…