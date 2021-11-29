A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
The Army has placed a $591.6 million Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) order with Oshkosh Defense [OSK], covering deliveries to each of the U.S. military branches as well as Brazil, Lithuania, Montenegro and Slovenia.
