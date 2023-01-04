A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
Oshkosh Defense [OSK] has received a $103 million order to deliver Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVS) to Romania, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Brazil and Montenegro, the company said Tuesday.
Work on the latest JLTV order, which the U.S. Army officially awarded…