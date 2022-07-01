A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
The Army has awarded Oshkosh Defense [OSK] a $216.7 million order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV), with deliveries planned for each of the U.S. military branches as well as Montenegro, Brazil and Lithuania.
The latest deal, officially announced on Thursday,…