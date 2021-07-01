A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
Oshkosh Defense [OSK] has received a $152 million order to deliver more Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) to the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy, as well as several NATO partners.
The deal arrives as the Army is set to competitively award the JLTV…