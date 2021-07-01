Load crew members of the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare to load munitions on a B-52H bomber during an Aircraft Monitor and Control test at Barksdale AFB, La. on Aug. 24 last year. The test is performed every five to ten years to demonstrate the capability of the B-52 to provide the required voltage levels for the mission configuration in the AGM-86 air-launched cruise missile interface. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force on July 1 awarded Raytheon Technologies‘ [RTX] missiles and defense division in Tucson, Ariz. a $2 billion cost plus contract with performance incentives for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the Long Range Standoff…