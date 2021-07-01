Load crew members of the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare to load munitions on a B-52H bomber during an Aircraft Monitor and Control test at Barksdale AFB, La. on Aug. 24 last year. The test is performed every five to ten years to demonstrate the capability of the B-52 to provide the required voltage levels for the mission configuration in the AGM-86 air-launched cruise missile interface. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
6 minutes ago |
07/01/2021

The U.S. Air Force on July 1 awarded Raytheon Technologies‘ [RTX] missiles and defense division in Tucson, Ariz. a $2 billion cost plus contract with performance incentives for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the Long Range Standoff…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.