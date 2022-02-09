A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
The Army is officially soliciting proposals for its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle follow-on production competition, which now may be worth $7.3 billion over 10 years.
The Request for Proposals for the follow-on deal for JLTV, which is currently manufactured by…