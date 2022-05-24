A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
The Army has announced plans to increase the number of total Joint Light Tactical Vehicle trailers it could buy from Oshkosh Defense [OSK] by over 2,000 up to 5,562 trailers.
A new notice published on Monday detailed plans for the sole-source modification to…