The Army expects its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) follow-on production contract may be worth up to $6.5 billion over 10 years, according to slides from the service’s latest industry for the competition.

The slides note the contract is expected to cover approximately 17,000 JLTVs and 10,000 trailers, with a contract award slated for September 2022 and first vehicle delivery 18 months later in March 2024.

“The JLTV follow-on contract will be a significant investment into the future of the light tactical vehicles fleet. [Program Executive Office, Combat Support & Combat Service Support] is not looking for just a competent manufacturer through this competition, but rather a premier one,” the Army wrote in the slides.

On Monday, the Army held its third industry day for the JLTV follow-on competition ahead of releasing a final Request for Proposals (RFP) in late January with proposals due in April.

A draft RFP released in September included the Army’s plans to reduce the overall acquisition objective under the follow-on production deal from an original count of 30,000 JLTVs down to 16,600 vehicles.

The follow-on deal for JLTV, which is currently manufactured by Oshkosh Defense [OSK], will be a single-award contract with a five-year base period and five one-year options, according to the slides.

George Mansfield, Oshkosh Defense’s vice president and general manager of joint programs, told Defense Daily in October the company is “very confident” in its pursuit to secure the next production contract (Defense Daily, Nov. 1).

Mansfield said the contract is expected to ask for a dozen technology-related enhancements for the JLTV, to include upgrades “mainly around driver assistance, some fuel economy and corrosion improvements.”

The JLTV re-compete effort has drawn at least one other public competitor, with GM Defense [GM] detailing plans to line up partners and ensure it has the full supply chain of parts necessary to go after the production contract (Defense Daily, May 4).

“We’re still actively engaged with the United States Army to figure out how GM Defense brings the best value to the U.S. Army on the JLTV program and to ensure that the JLTV platform is the best vehicle possible for the warfighter,” Steve duMont, president of GM Defense, told Defense Daily ahead of October’s AUSA conference.