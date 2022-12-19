The Army has awarded Oshkosh Defense a $543.5 million order for more Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV), as the services nears an announcement on a contract for the program’s follow-on production competition.

The latest JLTV production order, officially announced by the Pentagon on Dec. 15, covers vehicle deliveries to the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy, as well as for Slovenia.

“Oshkosh has spent the past eight years optimizing its manufacturing and design processes and building a robust supply chain with maximized efficiencies,” George Mansfield, Oshkosh Defense’s vice president and general manager of joint programs, said in a statement. “As we prepare for the follow-on contract award to be announced in early 2023, Oshkosh is in a great position to continue providing the best JLTV solution today and for many years to come.”

The new JLTV order includes delivery of 1,681 JLTVs and 618 associated trailers, the company said in a December 16 statement.

An award for the Army’s JLTV follow-on competition is likely to be awarded early next year, with the potential 10-year contract expected to cover production of more than 15,000 additional vehicles.

The Army has said the follow-on production deal may be worth over $7.3 billion, with an expectation to have the first vehicle delivery 18 months after contract award (Defense Daily, Feb. 9).

The JLTV re-compete effort has drawn at least one public competitor in AM General, with GM Defense [GM] also signaling potential interest, having previously detailed plans to line up partners and ensure it has the full supply chain of parts necessary to go after the production contract (Defense Daily, May 4, 2021).

Mansfield previously told Defense Daily last October the company is “very confident” in its pursuit to secure the next production contract (Defense Daily, Nov. 1).