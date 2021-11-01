A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
The Army has released its latest draft request for proposals for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) follow-on competition, with current manufacturer Oshkosh Defense [OSK] saying it’s “very confident” in its pursuit to secure the next production contract.
