An MQ-8C Fire Scout attached to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, takes off from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) on while it is in the Caribbean Sea on Jan. 6, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)
By Rich Abott |
20 hours ago |
05/24/2022
Navy

The Northrop Grumman [NOC] MQ-8C Fire Scout is in its first deployment in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility and second overall operational deployment this month, the company said.

MQ-8C is deployed on the USS Jackson (LCS-6) Independence-variant Littoral…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.