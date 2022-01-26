An MQ-8C Fire Scout attached to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, takes off from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) on while it is in the Caribbean Sea on Jan. 6, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)
The Navy is not certain if it will stay on target to integrate Link-16 into the Northrop Grumman [NOC] MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter fleet by fiscal year 2023 due to budgetary issues, an official said Tuesday.
“We have a little bit of budgetary uncertainty…