A new C-130J Super Hercules takes off from the Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta, Ga. on May 27 last year. The historic aircraft delivery to Little Rock AFB, Ark. served as the final C-130J for the 19th Airlift Wing and Air Mobility Command (Lockheed Martin Photo)
By Rich Abott |
50 minutes ago |
01/26/2022
highlights international

The State Department approved two Foreign Military Sales (FMSs) to Egypt worth a combined $2.5 billion on Jan. 25 for 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircrafts and three SPS-48 Land Based Radars.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.