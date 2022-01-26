An F-35C Lightning II from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet on Jan. 28, 2021. The Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) reached initial operational capability on May 4, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
Raytheon Technologies [RTX] delivered the first Low-Rate Initial production (LRIP) Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) units months ahead of schedule, the company said during a quarterly earnings call on Jan. 25.
“Through strong program execution…