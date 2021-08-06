An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 20 lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)., marking the first time an E-2D had landed aboard the Ford. CVN-78 is conducting aircraft compatibility testing to continued testing the EMALS and AAG launch and recovery systems. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Navy is working on plans to sustain the Northrop Grumman [NOC] E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft into the 2040s via several upgrades as production is set to sunset within five years.
“The U.S. aircraft E-2Ds will stop rolling…