An artist’s rendering of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Tactical High-power Operational Responder (THOR), a drone killer that the Air Force said is capable of "downing many adversarial drones in fractions of a second." A follow-on system, named Mjolnir, the hammer belonging to the mythical Norse god Thor, will soon be under development at AFRL. (Drawing courtesy of U.S. Air Force)
By Frank Wolfe |
3 hours ago |
08/06/2021

The U.S. Air Force’s upcoming fiscal 2023 budget submission will be crucial to modernize the service by 2030, Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown said on Aug. 6.

“If we’re not able to phase our transition starting with the FY ’23…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.