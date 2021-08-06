An artist’s rendering of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Tactical High-power Operational Responder (THOR), a drone killer that the Air Force said is capable of "downing many adversarial drones in fractions of a second." A follow-on system, named Mjolnir, the hammer belonging to the mythical Norse god Thor, will soon be under development at AFRL. (Drawing courtesy of U.S. Air Force)
The U.S. Air Force’s upcoming fiscal 2023 budget submission will be crucial to modernize the service by 2030, Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown said on Aug. 6.
“If we’re not able to phase our transition starting with the FY ’23…