An MQ-8C Fire Scout attached to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, takes off from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) on while it is in the Caribbean Sea on Jan. 6, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)
The latest version of the Northrop Grumman [NOC] Fire Scout unmanned helicopter, the MQ-8C, deployed for the first time aboard the Littoral Combat Ship USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) last month, the Navy said on Monday.
The MQ-8 Fire Scout is the only unmanned helicopter…