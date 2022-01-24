U.S. Marines with Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity, drive a new Amphibious Combat Vehicle ashore during low-light surf transit testing at AVTB Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez)
BAE Systems said Monday it has received a $169 million production order from the Marine Corps covering delivery of 33 more Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV).
The Lot 2 full-rate production order, officially awarded on Dec. 23, arrives as BAE Systems is set to…