U.S. Marines with Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity, drive a new Amphibious Combat Vehicle ashore during low-light surf transit testing at AVTB Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez)
By Matthew Beinart |
1 day ago |
12/10/2020
Also In This Issue:

The Marine Corps has approved BAE Systems’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) for full-rate production and has placed a $184.4 million order for 36 vehicles.

Marine Corps officials also announced Wednesday evening the ACV program reached Initial Operational Capability…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.