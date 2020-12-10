U.S. Marines with Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity, drive a new Amphibious Combat Vehicle ashore during low-light surf transit testing at AVTB Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez)
The Marine Corps has approved BAE Systems’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) for full-rate production and has placed a $184.4 million order for 36 vehicles.
Marine Corps officials also announced Wednesday evening the ACV program reached Initial Operational Capability…