U.S. Marines with Amphibious Vehicle Test Branch, Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity, drive a new Amphibious Combat Vehicle ashore during low-light surf transit testing at AVTB Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez)
BAE Systems has received a $173.6 million production order from the Marine Corps covering delivery of 36 more Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV).
Deliveries of the ACV base personnel vehicles under the new Lot 2B full-rate production order, officially awarded…